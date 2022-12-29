Pelé, one of the greatest footballers of all time, dies aged 82

Pelé, one of the greatest footballers of all time, has died in Brazil at the age of 82, prompting tributes from around the world.

Also in the programme: the most hardline government in Israel's history has been sworn in. The coalition, led by Benjamin Netanyahu for a record sixth time as prime minister, includes ultra Orthodox Jewish and nationalist parties; and the British fashion designer Vivienne Westwood - a key figure in the rebellious punk movement of the 1970s - has died in London.

(Photo: Pelé, the Brazilian football legend, seen here during a visit to London in his new job as the Brazil Minister for Sport in 1995. Credit: BBC)