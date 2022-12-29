Cities across Ukraine have been targeted by a wave of Russian missile strikes, in one of the largest bombardments since the war began.

At least three people - including a 14-year-old girl - were taken to hospital after explosions hit the capital Kyiv and blasts were also heard in the cities of Kharkiv, Odesa, and Lviv.

We hear from the head of Ukrainian military intelligence about.his thoughts on the current situation.

Also in the programme: As Israel's most right-wing government is sworn in - we discuss what impact it will have at home and abroad; and with American states tightening their abortion rules - we hear from a school in Texas for teenage mothers.

(Photo shows a house destroyed by a Russian missile strike in Kyiv, Ukraine on 29 December 2022. Credit: Press service of the State Emergency Service of Ukraine/Reuters)