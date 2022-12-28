Main content

Zelensky hails Ukraine as symbol for the world

A special report from Kherson in Southern Ukraine as Russian forces step up mortar and artillery attacks on the recently liberated city.

A special report from Kherson in Southern Ukraine as Russian forces step up mortar and artillery attacks on the recently liberated city. Newshour speaks to a Ukrainian government advisor.

Also in the programme: Italy imposes restrictions on Chinese travellers; and unrest in Kosovo.

(Picture: A Ukrainian service member attends a military exercise session near the border with Belarus, amid Russia's attack on Ukraine, in Zhytomyr region, Ukraine December 27, 2022. Credit: REUTERS/Viacheslav Ratynskyi)

29 days left to listen

50 minutes

Last on

Yesterday 21:06GMT
BBC World Service Online, Americas and the Caribbean, UK DAB/Freeview & Europe and the Middle East only

More episodes

Previous

28/12/2022 20:06 GMT

Next

29/12/2022 14:06 GMT

See all episodes from Newshour

Broadcast

  • Yesterday 21:06GMT
    BBC World Service Online, Americas and the Caribbean, UK DAB/Freeview & Europe and the Middle East only

Podcast

  • Newshour

    Interviews, news and analysis of the day’s global events.