Zelensky hails Ukraine as symbol for the world
A special report from Kherson in Southern Ukraine as Russian forces step up mortar and artillery attacks on the recently liberated city.
A special report from Kherson in Southern Ukraine as Russian forces step up mortar and artillery attacks on the recently liberated city. Newshour speaks to a Ukrainian government advisor.
Also in the programme: Italy imposes restrictions on Chinese travellers; and unrest in Kosovo.
(Picture: A Ukrainian service member attends a military exercise session near the border with Belarus, amid Russia's attack on Ukraine, in Zhytomyr region, Ukraine December 27, 2022. Credit: REUTERS/Viacheslav Ratynskyi)
