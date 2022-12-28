Interviews, news and analysis of the day’s global events.

Recently-liberated Kherson shelled by Russian forces; also in the programme the Iranian families seeking justice for jailed protesters; we ask is the Philippines heading towards a food crisis? A new blood test could detect Alzheimer’s early; and the final chapter of a London bookshop.

(Cars burn on a street in Kherson after a Russian military strike, December 24, 2022. Credit: Reuters)