Main content

Recently-liberated Kherson shelled by Russian forces

Interviews, news and analysis of the day’s global events.

Recently-liberated Kherson shelled by Russian forces; also in the programme the Iranian families seeking justice for jailed protesters; we ask is the Philippines heading towards a food crisis? A new blood test could detect Alzheimer’s early; and the final chapter of a London bookshop.

(Cars burn on a street in Kherson after a Russian military strike, December 24, 2022. Credit: Reuters)

29 days left to listen

50 minutes

Last on

Today 14:06GMT
BBC World Service

More episodes

Previous

China: rush to book travel as borders reopen

Next

28/12/2022 20:06 GMT

See all episodes from Newshour

Broadcast

  • Today 14:06GMT
    BBC World Service

Podcast

  • Newshour

    Interviews, news and analysis of the day’s global events.