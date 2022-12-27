People in China are rushing to book overseas travel after Beijing said it would reopen its borders next month. It follows an announcement on Monday that ended almost three years of strict quarantine rules for arrivals. The easing of travel rules in China comes as the country battles a new wave of infections, with reports of hospitals being overwhelmed. Also on the programme: over 60 people are now known to have died in the United States after a monster winter storm battered North America. And we look at the rise in popularity of non-alcoholic drinks in the United Kingdom. (Image: taken in Shanghai, 27 Dec 2022. ALEX PLAVEVSKI/EPA-EFE/REX/Shutterstock )

