Main content

Iran protests: unrest hits 100 days

Interviews, news and analysis of the day’s global events.

A hundred days after they began, the longest running anti-government protests in Iran since the 1979 Islamic revolution have shaken the regime, but at a heavy cost to the people. More than 500 protesters, including 69 children, have been killed, according to the Human Rights Activists' News Agency (HRANA). We have a report from BBC Persian’s Parham Ghobadi. Also on the programme: China announces it is dropping its requirement for travellers arriving in the country to go into quarantine. And we get the latest from Buffalo, the city worst hit by the winter storm that swept across the northeast United States. (Image credit: Getty)

29 days left to listen

50 minutes

Last on

Yesterday 21:06GMT
BBC World Service Online, Americas and the Caribbean, UK DAB/Freeview & Europe and the Middle East only

More episodes

Previous

Iran protests: unrest hits 100 days

Next

27/12/2022 14:06 GMT

See all episodes from Newshour

Broadcast

  • Yesterday 21:06GMT
    BBC World Service Online, Americas and the Caribbean, UK DAB/Freeview & Europe and the Middle East only

Podcast

  • Newshour

    Interviews, news and analysis of the day’s global events.