A hundred days after they began, the longest running anti-government protests in Iran since the 1979 Islamic revolution have shaken the regime, but at a heavy cost to the people. More than 500 protesters, including 69 children, have been killed, according to the Human Rights Activists' News Agency (HRANA). We have a report from BBC Persian’s Parham Ghobadi. Also on the programme: China announces it is dropping its requirement for travellers arriving in the country to go into quarantine. And we get the latest from Buffalo, the city worst hit by the winter storm that swept across the northeast United States. (Image credit: Getty)

