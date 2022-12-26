Main content

Dozens killed by the Arctic freeze in North America

Interviews, news and analysis of the day’s global events.

Dozens killed by the Arctic freeze in the North America; also in the programme the International Rescue Committee suspends its Afghan operations because of the Taleban ban on women working for NGOs; and Israeli philosopher Omri Boehm on the one state solution.

(Photo: Vehicles left stranded by storm in Buffalo, New York State. Credit: Reuters)

29 days left to listen

50 minutes

Last on

Today 14:06GMT
BBC World Service

More episodes

Previous

Humanitarian agencies hold crisis talks on Afghanistan

Next

26/12/2022 20:06 GMT

See all episodes from Newshour

Broadcast

  • Today 14:06GMT
    BBC World Service

Podcast

  • Newshour

    Interviews, news and analysis of the day’s global events.