Humanitarian agencies have been holding crisis talks on the Taliban rule that NGOs in Afghanistan can no longer employ female staff. Also in the programme, China announces they'll no longer publish daily case numbers; and the Newshour Christmas Quiz: Tim Franks along with several razor-minded, quick-tongued colleagues will be submitting themselves to the annual brain exercise. (Photo: Afghan women chant slogans in protest against the closure of universities to women by the Taliban in Kabul, Afghanistan. CREDIT: REUTERS/Stringer)

