UN agencies and other non-governmental organisations have been told they can no longer employ female staff. Already, some NGOs like the Norwegian Council Refugee have decided to shut down all their operations. Its secretary-general, Jan Egeland, tells us why.

Also in the programme, China announces they'll no longer publish daily case numbers; and the Newshour Christmas Quiz: Tim Franks along with several razor-minded, quick-tongued colleagues will be submitting themselves to the annual brain exercise.

(PHOTO: A student stands at her home in Kabul. Credit: Getty)

Show less