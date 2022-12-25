Main content
NGOs suspend operations in Afghanistan
NGOs are halting their work in Afghanistan after Taliban bans female staff
UN agencies and other non-governmental organisations have been told they can no longer employ female staff. Already, some NGOs like the Norwegian Council Refugee have decided to shut down all their operations. Its secretary-general, Jan Egeland, tells us why.
Also in the programme, China announces they'll no longer publish daily case numbers; and the Newshour Christmas Quiz: Tim Franks along with several razor-minded, quick-tongued colleagues will be submitting themselves to the annual brain exercise.
(PHOTO: A student stands at her home in Kabul. Credit: Getty)
