The Taliban said female employees had not followed their interpretation of the Islamic dress code.

The Taliban's war on women continues as they ban women from working for local and international aid agencies in Afghanistan.

The Islamist rulers said female NGO employees had not followed their interpretation of Sharia law by failing to wear the hijab. We'll speak to someone who runs an affected organisation about the impact of the decision.

Also in the programme: As the US and Canada remain in the grip of a once-in-a-generation deep freeze, we'll hear about conditions on an Indian reservation in South Dakota; and we'll be going Downtown with Petula Clarke, aged 90 and still on stage.

Photo shows Afghan women walking along a road in Ghazni Province. Credit: Wakil Kohsar/AFP)