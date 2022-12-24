Main content
Millions without power in North America
Blizzards and icy winds have caused widespread disruption in North America.
Five million American homes and businesses are without power. We speak to a meteorologist. Also in the program, in France, there have been angry scenes on the streets of Paris where Kurdish demonstrators haves again been protesting at the lack of security which they say led to the deaths of three of their community on Friday.
(Photo: A man carrying a child moves in the blizzard. Credit: Getty)
13:06GMT
