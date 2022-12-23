Main content

Three killed in gun attack at Kurdish centre in Paris

Interviews, news and analysis of the day’s global events.

Three killed in gun attack at Kurdish centre in Paris; also in the programme the arctic cold sweeping North America; and oil giant Shell agrees to pay 15 million dollars in compensation to Nigerian farmers.

(Photo: Policeman on motorbike facing Kurdish protesters in Paris. Credit: Shutterstock)

Yesterday 21:06GMT
