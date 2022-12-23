The report by the US Congressional committee investigating the deadly assault on the Capitol last year has been published in full. It accuses the former president, Donald Trump, of a conspiracy to overturn the result of the 2020 elections and recommends barring him from public office.

French police have arrested a man in his sixties after a shooting in central Paris left three people dead.

And we hear from the frontline in eastern Ukraine from a young soldier.

(Photo credit: EPA)