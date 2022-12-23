Main content

January 6 committee issues final report

Interviews, news and analysis of the day’s global events.

The report by the US Congressional committee investigating the deadly assault on the Capitol last year has been published in full. It accuses the former president, Donald Trump, of a conspiracy to overturn the result of the 2020 elections and recommends barring him from public office.

French police have arrested a man in his sixties after a shooting in central Paris left three people dead.

And we hear from the frontline in eastern Ukraine from a young soldier.

(Photo credit: EPA)

29 days left to listen

50 minutes

Last on

Today 14:06GMT
BBC World Service

More episodes

Previous

Israel set for its most right-wing cabinet

Next

23/12/2022 20:06 GMT

See all episodes from Newshour

Broadcast

  • Today 14:06GMT
    BBC World Service

Podcast

  • Newshour

    Interviews, news and analysis of the day’s global events.