January 6 committee issues final report
Interviews, news and analysis of the day’s global events.
The report by the US Congressional committee investigating the deadly assault on the Capitol last year has been published in full. It accuses the former president, Donald Trump, of a conspiracy to overturn the result of the 2020 elections and recommends barring him from public office.
French police have arrested a man in his sixties after a shooting in central Paris left three people dead.
And we hear from the frontline in eastern Ukraine from a young soldier.
Today 14:06GMT
