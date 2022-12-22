Main content

Israel set for its most right-wing cabinet

Israel to have its most right-wing government; also in the programme why did the Taleban ban girls from universities; and nepotism in Hollywood.

(Photo: Israeli Prime-minister Benjamin Netanyahu. Credit: Reuters)

