Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky is en route back to Ukraine after visiting the United States for his first overseas trip since his country was invaded by Russia in February. In Washington he held talks with President Joe Biden and told US lawmakers that Ukraine was "alive and kicking" and would never surrender. Biden announced more support for Ukraine, including a Patriot missile defence system. We look at what difference this could make to the war. Also on the programme: a new government seen as the most right-wing in Israel's history has been agreed, sealing Benjamin Netanyahu's return to power. And we look at the uncertain future of flamenco in Spain. (Image: Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky delivers an address to a joint meeting of the United States Congress in the House of Representatives chamber on Capitol Hill in Washington DC, USA, 21 December 2022. Photo by ERIC LEE/EPA-EFE/REX/Shutterstock)

