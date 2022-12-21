Main content

Zelensky thanks 'ordinary Americans' as he meets Biden

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky meets US President Joe Biden at the White House.

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky is meeting US President Joe Biden at the White House. Mr Zelensky says he's in the US to "thank the American people, the president and the congress for their much-needed support".

Also in the programme: Hundreds of young women in Afghanistan have been stopped from entering university campuses, a day after the Taliban suspended higher education for female students. We'll hear from two of them. We also go to northern Sweden where reindeer herders are opposing plans to invest in green technology.

(Photo: In their first moments together, Mr Biden tells Mr Zelensky that the United States backs "just peace" for Ukraine, telling the Ukrainian leader that his country continues to "impress the world". Credit: Getty Images)

