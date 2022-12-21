President Zelensky will meet President Biden in Washington later on his first trip abroad since Russia invaded. The US has confirmed it will supply Ukraine with a Patriot missile system, significantly increasing the country's air defence capability.

Hundreds of young women in Afghanistan have been stopped from entering university campuses, a day after the Taliban suspended higher education for female students. We hear from a student and UN Special Rapporteur on the situation of human rights in Afghanistan.

And why the army can't pretend to fill the gaps in Britain's healthcare system caused by striking ambulance workers today.