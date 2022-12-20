A 97 year old German woman has been given a two-year suspended sentence for complicity in the murder of more than ten thousand people during the Second World War.

A 97 year old German woman has been given a two-year suspended sentence for complicity in the murder of more than ten thousand people during the Second World War.

Irmgard Furchner, 97, was taken on as a teenaged typist for the commander of a Nazi concentration camp between 1943 and 1945. With the generation who lived through the war increasingly passing on, could this be one of the last trials we see from this period of history?

Also in the programme: President Putin says Russia's borders need to be strengthened, as do social controls inside the country; and huge crowds mass in the Argentinian capital Buenos Aires, for a victory parade by the country's World Cup winning footballers.

(Photo shows Irmgard Furchner, a former secretary for an SS commander of a Stutthof concentration camp, in a courtroom in Itzehoe, northern Germany, on October 19, 2021. Credit: AFP)