A US House of Representatives committee has voted unanimously to recommend that criminal charges should be brought against the former president Donald Trump over the assault on Capitol Hill almost two years ago. The Democratic-led panel wants the Justice Department to prosecute Mr Trump on charges including inciting an insurrection, obstruction of official proceedings, and conspiring to defraud the US government. The recommendation is non-binding and the Justice Department itself will decide whether to pursue any prosecutions.

Also in the programme: The Dutch Premier issues a landmark apology for his country's role in slavery; and a new deal to protect the world's ecosystems. How historic is it?

(Photo: The US House Select Committee investigating the January 6 Attack on the Capitol announces criminal referrals against former President Donald Trump being sent to the Justice Department. Credit: Reuters/Evelyn Hockstein)