Countries have agreed a landmark deal that aims to protect a third of the planet's lands and seas by 2030. The deal - clinched after marathon talks at a UN biodiversity summit in Canada - comes as ecosystems face increasing pressure from human activity. It aims to try to halt the extinction of species, ensure resources are used sustainably, and better protect indigenous people's rights. Campaign groups have hailed the deal as historic but some African countries objected to the text and how it was adopted.

Also in the programme, in the wake of an electrifying football World Cup final, will there be a lasting legacy for Qatar and countries in the region?

And we report on the difficulty of putting names to many of the victims of the war in Ukraine.

(Photo credit: Getty Images)