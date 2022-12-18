Main content

Argentina win the World Cup

Lionel Messi leads his country to victory after a penalty shootout against France

Argentina win the football World Cup in Qatar. Also in the programme: delegates at the UN biodiversity conference COP 15 discuss a draft framework agreement; and the German girls’ choir that is changing a thousand-year-old tradition.

(Photo: Lionel Messi holding the trophy surrounded by teammates and Argentine football supporters after winning the 2022 World Cup. Credit: Shutterstock)

Excitement ahead of World Cup final in Qatar

19/12/2022 14:06 GMT

