Lionel Messi leads his country to victory after a penalty shootout against France

Argentina win the football World Cup in Qatar. Also in the programme: delegates at the UN biodiversity conference COP 15 discuss a draft framework agreement; and the German girls’ choir that is changing a thousand-year-old tradition.

(Photo: Lionel Messi holding the trophy surrounded by teammates and Argentine football supporters after winning the 2022 World Cup. Credit: Shutterstock)