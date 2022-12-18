Main content

Excitement ahead of World Cup final in Qatar

Defending champions France are poised to play against Argentina

The defending champions, France, are poised to play against Argentina, with all eyes on their respective star players Kylian Mbappe and Lionel Messi. We'll hear from both countries and ask what to expect.

Also in the programme: will an EU agreement on carbon trading help to curb climate change?; and why film-maker Steven Spielberg's memories of one of his works, Jaws, are tinged with regret.

(Photo: Argentina fan displays a Lionel Messi shirt inside the stadium in Qatar. Credit: REUTERS/Hannah Mckay)

