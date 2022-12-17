Main content

Peru’s new president rules out resigning

Peru's president Dina Boluarte calls for early elections to curb the street protests

Peru’s president, Dina Boluarte, has ruled out resigning, saying it would solve nothing in the political crisis sparked by the impeachment of her predecessor, Pedro Castillo. She renews her call for Congress to approve early elections, to curb the street protests that have claimed more than twenty lives. We hear the latest.

Also in the programme: We go to Tunisia, where people have been voting in parliamentary elections and we hear why voting turnout was low, and an Iranian actress who starred in an Oscar winning movie has become the latest famous person to be arrested as anti-government protests continue.

(Photo: Peru's President Dina Boluarte speaks during a ceremony in Lima, Peru, December 9, 2022. Credit: Reuters)

