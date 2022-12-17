Tunisians are voting in a parliamentary election that has been boycotted by opposition parties. President Kais Saied dissolved the previous parliament last year when he assumed sweeping powers. We speak to the BBC's Bassam Bounenni in Tunis and Dr Lina Khatib of the Chatham House think-tank. Also on the programme: China's biggest city Shanghai orders most schools to hold classes online as Covid cases soar. And we catch the mood in Buenos Aires as Argentina prepares for its World Cup final clash against France on Sunday. (Image: A Tunisian woman prepares to cast her vote during the first round of the Tunisian parliamentary elections, in a polling station in Tunis, Tunisia, 17 December 2022. EPA-EFE/REX/Shutterstock)

