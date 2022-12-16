Main content

Kharkiv without power after Russian strikes

Power grid operator Ukrenergo said the energy system had lost more than half of its capacity

Ukraine's second city of Kharkiv has been left without power after the latest wave of Russian strikes targeted energy stations across the country. We speak to Anastasia, a resident of Kharkiv who says she heard several explosions as the strikes began on Friday morning.

Also in the programme: President Cyril Ramaphosa of South Africa has been heckled as he addressed his own ANC party conference; and we have a sneak preview of a documentary on one of the most powerful politicians in the United States, Nancy Pelosi, made by her own daughter.

(Photo: A view of a street where lights have been switched off as blackouts continue in Kharkiv, Ukraine. Credit: SERGEY KOZLOV/EPA).

