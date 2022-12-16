As Russia launches a new wave of missile strikes, we hear from a young mother in Kharkiv.

Russia has launched a new wave of missile strikes against civilian targets across Ukraine. From the city of Kharkiv, a young mother tells Newshour about the "endless torture" of war and about life with no power or water.

Also in the programme: As cocaine production grows worldwide, we have a report from Europe's smuggling gateway; and why Elon Musk has banned some US journalists from Twitter.

(Photo: People shelter in a subway station during an air raid alert in Kyiv Ukraine, 16 December 2022. A wave of Russian missile attacks on 16 December targeted the Ukrainian capital Kyiv and other parts of the country. Russian troops on 24 February entered Ukrainian territory, starting a conflict that has provoked destruction and a humanitarian crisis. Credit: Oleg Petrasyuk /EPA-EFE/REX/Shutterstock)