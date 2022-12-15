Newshour obtains the rare testimony of a doctor from inside Iran who has been treating people injured during the demonstrations

On the third month of demonstrations in Iran, 400 people are estimated to have died. Many more have been wounded. Newshour gets through to a doctor from inside Iran who describes the severity of the injuries of his patients.

Also in the programme: thousands of people gather in Istanbul protesting at the conviction of one of President Recep Tayipp Erdogan’s most prominent political rival months before the presidential elections, and we explore why South Korea has the worse gender pay gap than any other wealthy nation country.

(Photo: A protester with red paint on her face, resembling blood splatters and bloody handprints during a rally in solidarity with Iranian protests, in Berlin, Germany. Credit: CLEMENS BILAN/EPA).