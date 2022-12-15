The biggest nursing strike in the history of Britain's public health service is underway.

Nurses in the UK have gone on strike demanding higher pay amid a cost of living crisis. The UK is currently in the midst of a wave of industrial action involving tens of thousands of people from a whole range of sectors.

Also in the programme: There's been a steep rise in deforestation in Brazil's tropical savannah region; and find out why South Korea has a poor record on gender equality.

(Picture: Nurses on the picket line outside a London hospital. Credit: Lucy North/PA Wire)