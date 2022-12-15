Main content
UK nurses begin strike
The biggest nursing strike in the history of Britain's public health service is underway.
Nurses in the UK have gone on strike demanding higher pay amid a cost of living crisis. The UK is currently in the midst of a wave of industrial action involving tens of thousands of people from a whole range of sectors.
Also in the programme: There's been a steep rise in deforestation in Brazil's tropical savannah region; and find out why South Korea has a poor record on gender equality.
(Picture: Nurses on the picket line outside a London hospital. Credit: Lucy North/PA Wire)
