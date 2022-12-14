Main content
Peru declares a state of emergency
Interviews, news and analysis of the day’s global events.
Peru declares a state of emergency to contain demonstrations demanding dissolution of Congress. Also in the programme, the EU corruption scandal: we speak to one of the European parliament’s vice presidents … and we hear about the newly discovered snake clitorises.
(Photo: Peruvian police officers walk beside protesters demanding the dissolution of the Congress. Credit: Reuters)
Today 21:06GMT
