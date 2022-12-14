Facebook's algorithm helped fuel the viral spread of hate and violence during Ethiopia's civil war, a legal case alleges. Abrham Meareg, the son of an Ethiopian academic shot dead after being attacked in Facebook posts, is among those bringing the case against Meta. We speak to his lawyer. Also on the programme: more than 120 people have been killed following the worst floods in years in the capital of the Democratic Republic of Congo, Kinshasa. And we look ahead to Morocco's historic World Cup semi-final against France. (File image: a destroyed tank in Kasagita town, Afar region, Ethiopia, February 25, 2022. REUTERS/Tiksa Negeri)

