US-based lab successfully extracts power from nuclear fusion
Scientists are one step closer to unlocking fusion energy.
US-based lab successfully extracts energy from nuclear fusion; also in the programme a French court found eight people guilty of the Nice terror attack of 2016; and we hear from a Ukrainian man who was imprisoned and tortured by Russian forces in Kherson.
(Photo: Technicians access the target chamber interior for inspection and maintenance at the National Ignition Facility (NIF), in California. Credit: Reuters)
Yesterday 21:06GMT
