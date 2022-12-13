Main content

US-based lab successfully extracts power from nuclear fusion

Scientists are one step closer to unlocking fusion energy.

US-based lab successfully extracts energy from nuclear fusion; also in the programme a French court found eight people guilty of the Nice terror attack of 2016; and we hear from a Ukrainian man who was imprisoned and tortured by Russian forces in Kherson.

(Photo: Technicians access the target chamber interior for inspection and maintenance at the National Ignition Facility (NIF), in California. Credit: Reuters)

