The US Securities and Exchange Commission has charged the founder of the collapsed cryptocurrency exchange, FTX, with defrauding customers of billions of dollars.

The US Securities and Exchange Commission has charged the founder of the collapsed cryptocurrency exchange, FTX, with defrauding customers of billions of dollars. This follows the arrest of Sam Bankman-Fried in the Bahamas.

Also in the programme: South Africa's Ramaphosa awaits vote on future; gene editing hens.

(Picture: FTX CEO Sam Bankman-Fried poses for a picture, in an unspecified location, in this undated handout picture, obtained by Reuters on July 5, 2022.)