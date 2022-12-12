Main content

Iran executes second protester

Long: Iran executes second prodemocracy demonstrator as Germany slams the execution; also in the programme top EU officials accused of receiving briberies to push the agendas of a Gulf state; Russians growing disillusion with the Ukraine war and are we close to harnessing the power of stars?

(Photo: Executed Iranian protester, Majidreza Rahnavard. Credit: IHRIGHTS)

Yesterday 21:06GMT
