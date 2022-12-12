Main content
Iran executes second protester
Interviews, news and analysis of the day’s global events.
Long: Iran executes second prodemocracy demonstrator as Germany slams the execution; also in the programme top EU officials accused of receiving briberies to push the agendas of a Gulf state; Russians growing disillusion with the Ukraine war and are we close to harnessing the power of stars?
(Photo: Executed Iranian protester, Majidreza Rahnavard. Credit: IHRIGHTS)
Yesterday 21:06GMT
