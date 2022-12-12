The BBC has learned of the violence meted out to Russian soldiers who refuse to fight in Ukraine.

Family members of Russian soldiers detained for saying they would no longer take part in the invasion of Ukraine have told the BBC of the abuse their loved ones have been subjected to. We speak to an organisation helping deserters escape the Kremlin’s reach.

Also in the program: the Iranian regime carries out a second public execution linked to the ongoing anti-government protests; and has a US lab made a key breakthrough in nuclear fusion?

(Photo: Mobilised Russian troops have been locked in cellars and basements for refusing to fight in Ukraine. Credit: The Insider)