The US has confirmed it has taken custody of the Libyan man suspected of making the bomb that destroyed an American plane over the Scottish town of Lockerbie in 1988. It gave no information on how Abu Agila Masud entered US custody. 270 people died when the Pan Am flight from London to New York was blown up.

Also in the programme: NASA's uncrewed Orion capsule has successfully splashed down in the Pacific, opening the way for the return of astronauts to the moon; and the British teenager with leukaemia who seems to have been cured, using a revolutionary new type of cell therapy.

(Photo: Rescue personnel carry a body away from the wreckage of Pan Am Flight 103, in a farmer's field east of Lockerbie, Scotland in this December 1988 file photo. Credit: Reuters/Greg Bos/Files)