In Melitopol, pro-Moscow authorities said a missile attack had killed two people and injured 10

Southern Ukraine has been hit by strikes from both sides in the war, with Russia launching drones at targets in Odesa and Kyiv fighting back in Melitopol. Since October, Moscow has been targeting Ukraine's energy infrastructure.

Also in the programme: a revolutionary therapy clears girl's incurable cancer; and South Korean citizens are about to become officially slightly younger, as the country standardises its method of calculating age.

(Photo: A vendor waits for customers in a small store, lit with candles during a power outage, after attacks in Odesa).