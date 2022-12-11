Main content

Odesa and Melitopol under attack in Ukraine

In Melitopol, pro-Moscow authorities said a missile attack had killed two people and injured 10

Southern Ukraine has been hit by strikes from both sides in the war, with Russia launching drones at targets in Odesa and Kyiv fighting back in Melitopol. Since October, Moscow has been targeting Ukraine's energy infrastructure.

Also in the programme: a revolutionary therapy clears girl's incurable cancer; and South Korean citizens are about to become officially slightly younger, as the country standardises its method of calculating age.

(Photo: A vendor waits for customers in a small store, lit with candles during a power outage, after attacks in Odesa).

Today 13:06GMT
BBC World Service

Morocco beat Portugal at World Cup

11/12/2022 21:06 GMT

  Today 13:06GMT
    BBC World Service

  Newshour

    Interviews, news and analysis of the day's global events.