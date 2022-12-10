Main content
Morocco beat Portugal at World Cup
Morocco have become the first African or Arab nation ever to reach the semi-finals of a football World Cup.
Morocco have become the first African or Arab nation ever to reach the semi-finals of a football World Cup. In a tournament full of surprises, they've written their own bit of history by beating Portugal one-nil. We go to Casablanca.
Also in the programme: as the Nobel peace prizes are awarded in Norway, we hear from a colleague of the Belarusian winner; and Chinese artist Ai Weiwei's invisible ink protest.
(Photo: Supporters of Morocco celebrate their team winning the World Cup 2022 quarter final match between Morocco and Portugal, in Milan, Italy, 10 December 2022. Credit: Matteo Corner /EPA-EFE/REX/Shutterstock)
Yesterday 21:06GMT
