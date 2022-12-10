Tens of thousands of opposition supporters in Bangladesh have gathered in the capital Dhaka for a rally demanding that the government step down. Security in the city had been tight, and many people are staying off the streets, fearing violence.

Also in the programme: we hear a vivid description of the city of Bakhmut in Ukraine which many say is reminiscent of battlefields in the First World War; and Morocco could make history by being the first African and Arab team to reach the World Cup semi-finals.

(Credit: A supporter of the opposition Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) holds a national flag as he shouts slogans during a mass rally at the Glopbagh field in Dhaka. Credit: MONIRUL ALAM/EPA-EFE).