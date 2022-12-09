Main content

Putin hints at further prisoner swaps

Russian President Vladimir Putin says further prisoner swaps between the US & Russia are possible. Newshour hears from the brother of Paul Whelan, who is in a Russian jail.

Also in the programme: Brazil dumped out of the World Cup by Croatia; and the new red list for endangered marine mammals.

(Photo: Former U.S. Marine Paul Whelan stands inside a defendants' cage during his verdict hearing in Moscow, Russia June 15, 2020. Credit: REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov)

