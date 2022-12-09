Main content
Putin hints at further prisoner swaps
Russian President Vladimir Putin says further prisoner swaps between the US & Russia are possible. Newshour hears from the brother of Paul Whelan, who is in a Russian jail.
The Russian President Vladimir Putin says further prisoner swaps between the United States and Russia are possible. Newshour hears from David Whelan, brother of Paul Whelan who is serving time in a Russian jail for espionage.
Also in the programme: Brazil dumped out of the World Cup by Croatia; and the new red list for endangered marine mammals.
(Photo: Former U.S. Marine Paul Whelan stands inside a defendants' cage during his verdict hearing in Moscow, Russia June 15, 2020. Credit: REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov)
Last on
Today 21:06GMT
BBC World Service Online, Americas and the Caribbean, UK DAB/Freeview & Europe and the Middle East only
More episodes
Previous
Next
Broadcast
- Today 21:06GMTBBC World Service Online, Americas and the Caribbean, UK DAB/Freeview & Europe and the Middle East only