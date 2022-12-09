Russian President Vladimir Putin says further prisoner swaps between the US & Russia are possible. Newshour hears from the brother of Paul Whelan, who is in a Russian jail.

The Russian President Vladimir Putin says further prisoner swaps between the United States and Russia are possible. Newshour hears from David Whelan, brother of Paul Whelan who is serving time in a Russian jail for espionage.

Also in the programme: Brazil dumped out of the World Cup by Croatia; and the new red list for endangered marine mammals.

(Photo: Former U.S. Marine Paul Whelan stands inside a defendants' cage during his verdict hearing in Moscow, Russia June 15, 2020. Credit: REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov)