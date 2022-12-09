A leading Russian opposition politician has been convicted by a Moscow court of spreading 'false information' about the Russian army. Ilya Yashin, who had spoken publicly about alleged Russian war crimes in Bucha, was sentenced to eight and a half years in prison.

Also on the programme: concerns rise about whether China's health system will be able to cope with a huge wave of Covid-19 infections, as restrictions are eased. And ahead of France's quarter-final match against England in the football World Cup on Saturday, what made French striker Kylian Mbappé into the sporting superstar he is today?

(Photo: Ilya Yashin gestures in a defendants' glass cage prior to a verdict hearing at the Meshchansky district court in Moscow, Russia, 9 December, 2022. Yuri Kochetkov/Reuters)