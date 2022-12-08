Russia has freed the American basketball star, Brittney Griner -- in a prisoner swap for a notorious arms dealer nicknamed the Merchant of Death.

Russia has freed the American basketball star, Brittney Griner -- in a prisoner swap for a notorious arms dealer nicknamed the Merchant of Death. Newshour heard from Lee Wolosky who used to lead the US National Security Council's unit responsible for tracking down Bout.

Also in the programme: Iran executes a protestor; and French football star Kylian Mbappé.

(Picture: A composite image shows US basketball player Brittney Griner (L) escorted to a courtroom for a hearing, in Khimki City Court, Russia, 07 July 2022; and Russian arms dealer Viktor Bout (R) in handcuffs escorted by Thai special forces to board the airplane for extradition to the USA at Don Mueang airport in Bangkok, Thailand, 16 November 2010. Photo by YURI KOCHETKOV/STRINGER/EPA-EFE/REX/Shutterstock)