American basketball star Brittney Griner released from Russian jail

Interviews, news and analysis of the day’s global events.

Russia swaps basketball star for Russian arms dealer Viktor Bout. Also in the programme Iranian authorities carry out their first execution of a protester since mass anti-government demonstrations began three months ago; and the Duke and Duchess of Sussex - Harry and Meghan - give their account of relations with the Royal Family and the media in a new series starting today.

(Photo: Brittney Griner poses for a photograph with her gold medal in Women's Basketball at the Tokyo 2020 Summer Olympics. Credit: Reuters)

