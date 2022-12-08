Russia swaps basketball star for Russian arms dealer Viktor Bout. Also in the programme Iranian authorities carry out their first execution of a protester since mass anti-government demonstrations began three months ago; and the Duke and Duchess of Sussex - Harry and Meghan - give their account of relations with the Royal Family and the media in a new series starting today.

(Photo: Brittney Griner poses for a photograph with her gold medal in Women's Basketball at the Tokyo 2020 Summer Olympics. Credit: Reuters)