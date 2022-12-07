Main content

Police in Germany have arrested twenty five suspected far right extremists

German authorities say they were preparing to overthrow the government.

Twenty-five people have been arrested in raids across Germany on suspicion of plotting to overthrow the government. The plotters include members of the so-called "Reichsburger" movement, which rejects the legitimacy of the modern German state, and conspiracy theorists who subscribe to the QAnon ideology.

Also on the programme: Members of Congress in Peru have impeached President Pedro Castillo just hours after he said he was dissolving the legislative body. In a fast-moving fight over who controls the country, Congress ignored an announcement by Mr Castillo, who had said he was replacing Congress with an "exceptional emergency government".

(Picture: Police in Berlin secure the area after a raid. Credit: Reuters)

29 days left to listen

50 minutes

Last on

Today 21:06GMT
BBC World Service Online, Americas and the Caribbean, UK DAB/Freeview & Europe and the Middle East only

More episodes

Previous

Police in Germany have arrested 25 suspected far-right extremists

Next

08/12/2022 14:06 GMT

See all episodes from Newshour

Broadcast

  • Today 21:06GMT
    BBC World Service Online, Americas and the Caribbean, UK DAB/Freeview & Europe and the Middle East only

Podcast

  • Newshour

    Interviews, news and analysis of the day’s global events.