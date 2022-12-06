Indonesia’s parliament passes a sweeping overhaul of the criminal code, which includes outlawing sex outside marriage. We speak with a human rights advocate, and also with a spokesperson for the Indonesian government.

Also in the programme: News organization Al-Jazeera brings a case at the ICC against the Israeli government over the killing of journalist Shireen Abu Akleh; and we speak with a former United States special envoy to Haiti, where armed gangs now control large parts of the capital.

(Photo: Protest in Jakarta over new criminal code. Credit: REUTERS/Willy Kurniawan)