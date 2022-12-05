Main content

Haiti gangs 'control half the capital'

Human rights groups in Haiti say gangs now control more than half of Port au Prince.

Human rights groups in Haiti have told the BBC that gangs now control more than half the capital, Port au Prince, and nearby areas. The turmoil has worsened since the assassination of President Jovenel Moise last year. Newshour has an on-the-ground report.

Also on the programme: Belgium's biggest ever trial begins, and what you need to know about Strep A bacterial infections.

Photo: A woman carries a baby as people are displaced by gang war violence, Haiti November 19, 2022 Credit: Ralph Tedy Erol/ Reuters

29 days left to listen

50 minutes

Last on

Yesterday 21:06GMT
BBC World Service Online, Americas and the Caribbean, UK DAB/Freeview & Europe and the Middle East only

More episodes

Previous

05/12/2022 20:06 GMT

Next

06/12/2022 14:06 GMT

See all episodes from Newshour

Broadcast

  • Yesterday 21:06GMT
    BBC World Service Online, Americas and the Caribbean, UK DAB/Freeview & Europe and the Middle East only

Podcast

  • Newshour

    Interviews, news and analysis of the day’s global events.