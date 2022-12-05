Human rights groups in Haiti say gangs now control more than half of Port au Prince.

Human rights groups in Haiti have told the BBC that gangs now control more than half the capital, Port au Prince, and nearby areas. The turmoil has worsened since the assassination of President Jovenel Moise last year. Newshour has an on-the-ground report.

Also on the programme: Belgium's biggest ever trial begins, and what you need to know about Strep A bacterial infections.

Photo: A woman carries a baby as people are displaced by gang war violence, Haiti November 19, 2022 Credit: Ralph Tedy Erol/ Reuters