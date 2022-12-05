Main content

UN: Haiti on the verge of an abyss

In Haiti's capital brutal, heavily armed gangs control large parts of the capital.

Also in the programme: Sudan's military and civilian leaders sign a deal aimed at ending a political crisis; and the remains of the last Tasmanian Tiger have been found in a cupboard.

(Photo: People displaced by gang violence in Cite Soleil walk on the streets, 19 November, 2022. Credit: Erol/Reuters)

