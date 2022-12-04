Main content

Iran's 'Morality Police' said to be disbanded

Iran's religious police that enforces the Islamic dress code is allegedly disbanded.

Iran's Attorney General says the religious police tasked with enforcing the Islamic dress code have been disbanded. Mohammad Jafar Montazeri's comments follow months of protests triggered by the death of a young woman in their custody. Newshour gets reaction from women in Iran.

Also on the programme: China looks set to ease its zero Covid policy, and the tortoise celebrating its190th birthday.

Photo: A veiled Iranian woman walks past a wall painting in a street in Tehran, Iran. Credit: Taherkenareh /EPA

29 days left to listen

50 minutes

Last on

Yesterday 21:06GMT
BBC World Service except East and Southern Africa & West and Central Africa

More episodes

Previous

Iran to disband morality police, says attorney general

Next

05/12/2022 14:06 GMT

See all episodes from Newshour

Broadcast

  • Yesterday 21:06GMT
    BBC World Service except East and Southern Africa & West and Central Africa

Podcast

  • Newshour

    Interviews, news and analysis of the day’s global events.