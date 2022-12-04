Main content
Iran's 'Morality Police' said to be disbanded
Iran's religious police that enforces the Islamic dress code is allegedly disbanded.
Iran's Attorney General says the religious police tasked with enforcing the Islamic dress code have been disbanded. Mohammad Jafar Montazeri's comments follow months of protests triggered by the death of a young woman in their custody. Newshour gets reaction from women in Iran.
Also on the programme: China looks set to ease its zero Covid policy, and the tortoise celebrating its190th birthday.
Photo: A veiled Iranian woman walks past a wall painting in a street in Tehran, Iran. Credit: Taherkenareh /EPA
Yesterday 21:06GMT
