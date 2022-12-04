Iran's Attorney General says the religious police tasked with enforcing the Islamic dress code have been disbanded. Mohammad Jafar Montazeri's comments follow months of protests triggered by the death of a young woman in their custody. Newshour gets reaction from women in Iran.

Also on the programme: China looks set to ease its zero Covid policy, and the tortoise celebrating its190th birthday.

Photo: A veiled Iranian woman walks past a wall painting in a street in Tehran, Iran. Credit: Taherkenareh /EPA