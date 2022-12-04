Iran's morality police, which is tasked with enforcing the country's Islamic dress code, is being disbanded, the country's attorney general says. Mohammad Jafar Montazeri's comments, yet to be confirmed by other agencies, were made at an event on Sunday. Iran has seen months of protests over the death of a young woman in custody. Mahsa Amini had been detained by the morality police for allegedly breaking strict rules on head coverings. We hear the latest from BBC Persian's Siavash Ardalan and Dr Sanam Vakil of Chatham House, a foreign-policy think tank. Also on the programme: thousands of troops surround the city of Soyapango in El Salvador as part of a massive crackdown on gangs; and Jonathan the tortoise, the world's oldest recorded land animal, celebrates his 190th birthday. (File image: A portrait of Mahsa Amini stands between Iranian national flags during a 'Solidarity with the civil uprising in Iran' rally at Bebel Platz square in Berlin, Germany, 01 October 2022. CLEMENS BILAN/EPA-EFE/REX/Shutterstock)

