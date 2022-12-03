The first round of talks for a UN treaty on plastic pollution have finished in Uruguay.

Delegates from a 160 countries meeting in Uruguay have ended their first round of talks aimed at creating a new UN treaty on plastic pollution. EU members and Switzerland argue efforts to tackle pollution should include mandatory cuts to global plastic production. But the United States and Saudi Arabia, home to the top petrochemical and plastics companies, say the targets should be voluntary and country-led.

We will hear from Greenpeace and from one of the recipients of the Earthshot prize who won a million pounds for making a natural bio-degradable plastic made out of seaweed.

Also in the programme: There's been a limited easing of Covid restrictions in two of China's biggest cities; and the knockout stages of the World Cup in Qatar begin.

(PICTURE: A plastic bottle lies on the sand at Maccarese beach, west of Rome. CREDIT: Reuters/Max Rossi/File Photo)