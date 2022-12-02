European Union countries are nearing a deal to cap the price of Russian crude oil at $60 per barrel.

But how much will the move, which builds upon a G7 initiative to further weaken the Kremlin's ability to wage war on Ukraine, hurt Moscow?

Also in the programme: Two weeks into a Turkish offensive in north-eastern Syria, we hear from a relief worker who's witnessed the damage; South Africa's governing party meets to discuss whether the president should resign; and we consider whether Brazil's football team is uniting or dividing the nation?

(Photo shows the Gazpromneft MNPZ Moscow Petroleum Refinery JSC in Moscow, Russia. Credit: Maxim Shipenkov/EPA)